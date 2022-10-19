Four suspects, including three teenagers, have been arrested following the incident – which began in Lancing – on Tuesday, October 8, according to Sussex Police.

Its statement added: “A police vehicle driven by a PCSO was rammed by a vehicle containing two occupants in Beachcroft Place at about 7pm.

“The police community support officer is receiving support after the incident but thankfully was not injured. Meanwhile the suspects drove away from the area.

Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU), and Dogs Unit worked together to bring the vehicle safely to a stop at about 2am on the A259, Brighton Road, Shoreham. Photo: Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were later seen driving on the A264 driving westbound towards Horsham, where the vehicle failed to stop for police.”

The vehicle was seen driving on the A283 towards Shoreham, ‘including by going the wrong way around roundabouts’ and ‘driving at excess speed’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU), and Dogs Unit worked together to bring the vehicle safely to a stop at about 2am on the A259, Brighton Road, Shoreham.”

Have you read?: Sussex railway incident: Police called and line blocked between Hove and Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adur and Worthing district commander, Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said this incident ‘shows some of the challenges’ faced by officers and PCSOs ‘on a daily basis’.

“The suspect vehicle was identified, and officers in the area from different units demonstrated great teamwork,” Chief Inspector Leadbeatter added.

"They acted swiftly to bring the suspect vehicle safely to a stop and prevent it from posing a risk of harm to other road users. The officers then detained those inside the vehicle.”

Four occupants inside the vehicle were arrested, police revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, and criminal damage.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when directed by a police officer, possession of a knife or bladed article in public (a lock knife), and driving while over the specified limit for a controlled drug.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance.

Finally, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking as the initial taker, criminal damage, and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They all remain in custody at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

"Witnesses in Beachwood Place or anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle, a yellow or gold Peugeot 106, are asked to report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1255 of 18/10.”

Advertisement Hide Ad