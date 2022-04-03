Worthing A27 crash: four vehicles involved in collision with one failing to stop at scene

Police said they were called to the incident at around 1.20pm, which happened on the A27 Arundel Road, near Castle Goring.

A police spokesperson said they received ‘reports of a collision involving four vehicles, one of which failed to stop at the scene’.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” they said, adding that no serious injuries have been reported.

Police said one lane of the A27 westbound carriageway was blocked earlier this afternoon. Picture: Acting Sergeant Andrew Heath/Sussex Roads Police.

Acting Sergeant Andrew Heath on The Roads Policing Unit took a photo of the scene at 2.15pm and said one lane of the westbound carriageway was blocked.

AA Traffic News is now showing that traffic is back to normal.