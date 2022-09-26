Worthing armed police incident: Teenager arrested after sword sighting
Armed police officers have made an arrest in Worthing, following reports of a man with a sword.
Sussex Police said a man was alleged to be seen with a sword at around 2.30pm today (Monday, September 26).
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident near Victoria Park.
Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 19-year-old man from Worthing on suspicion of affray, police said.
He was taken into custody, where he remained, as of 5.30pm, police said.