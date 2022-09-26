Sussex Police said a man was alleged to be seen with a sword at around 2.30pm today (Monday, September 26).

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident near Victoria Park.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 19-year-old man from Worthing on suspicion of affray, police said.

He was taken into custody, where he remained, as of 5.30pm, police said.

Anyone who was in the area, and has any relevant information, is asked to report it to police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 691 of 26/09.