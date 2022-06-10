Adur & Worthing Police said Tarring Road has re-opened this afternoon (Thursday, June 10).

“It had been closed as a precaution while specialist teams carried out an assessment of a suspicious substance found at a property on the evening of Thursday, June 9,” a police statement read.

"It was found to be safe.

The bomb squad returned to Worthing on Thursday evening. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Thank you for your patience during this incident.”

Last night’s bomb squad call-out was the third in two days on Tarring Road.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a ‘suspicious package’ was found on Wednesday morning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon and police closed the road in the area.

Police officers have been conducting door-to-door enquires on Tarring Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The squad returned again that evening and the road didn’t reopen until 10.10pm.