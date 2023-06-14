A burglar has admitted to multiple offences in Worthing town centre.

Sussex Police revealed last week that 30-year-old Fardin Farji – ‘currently of no fixed address’ – was arrested in Brighton on the morning of Sunday, June 4.

He was arrested and charged with committing ‘multiple offences’ in Worthing, police said. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised 12 charges against him, after a case was presented by Worthing CID.

Police said Farji appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 5) where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at the same court.

This took place on Tuesday (June 13) and Farji pleaded guilty to all 12 offences, the CPS confirmed.

“The next hearing is a committal for sentencing on July 11 at Lewes Crown Court,” a CPS spokesperson said.

These are the offences police said Farji was charged with – and has now pleaded guilty to.

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on February 25, 2023;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 12, 2023;

- Theft of a bicycle at Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on March 30, 2023;

- Burglary at Freshair, Downland Parade, on April 20 to 21, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at Quickstop, Railway Approach, on April 22 to 23, 2023;

- Burglary at Crabshack, Marine Parade, on April 26, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at The Malt Café, Montague Street, on April 27, 2023;

- Burglary at The Coffee House, Liverpool Road, on April 29, 2023;

- Interfering with a vehicle in Heene Road on November 12, 2022;

- Handling of stolen goods in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Fraud by false representation in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 7, 2023.

