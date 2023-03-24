Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing McDonald's stabbing: Two teenagers appear in court

Two teenagers have appeared in court, charged with the stabbing of another boy in Worthing’s McDonald’s last month.

By Sam Morton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:27 GMT

Sussex Police responded to an incident in Liverpool Road at about 5.30pm on Monday, February 13. Police said at the time that a 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed. The victim survived his injuries.

Following arrests on February 14, two boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were charged with offences and were remanded to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 16.

Police said this included a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who were both charged with wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place. They were both remanded in custody to await their next court appearance, police said.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), a 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty – on Thursday, March 23 – to the three charges against him; wounding with intent; affray and having an article with a blade or point.

The CPS said a 16-year-old pleaded guilty to affray and having an article with a blade or point but pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

A case management hearing has been scheduled for Friday, May 19, the CPS said.

