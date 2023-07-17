Police have issued a warning to e-scooter riders after an incident in Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police reported on Saturday (July 15) that an e-scooter was seized earlier that day in Worthing ‘following a sighting of a male riding one dangerously in the road’.

“Did you know that e-scooters are classified as a motor vehicle?” the police statement added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, if e-scooters are used on a road, pavement or in a public place they are required to meet the same legal requirements as any motor vehicle.”

Police said an e-scooter was seized ‘following a sighting of a male riding one dangerously in the road’. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

It comes after Sussex Police cracked down on the use of electric scooters in public earlier this year.

The force said in February that there had been increasing public concern about road safety due to frequent reports of e-scooters on pavements and crime reports linked to them.