A planned charity match involving a team of Premier League legends at Worthing Football Club has been postponed.

A Premier League Legends XI were due to play against a team of Non League Legends at Woodside Road on Sunday, July 9.

Proceeds from the match would have gone to My University Hospital Sussex, a charity dedicated to local hospitals across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the planned exhibition match has now been postponed, due to the death of someone linked closely with the charity.

A Premier League Legends XI were due to play against a team of Non League Legends at Woodside Road on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Sussex World

An official club statement read: “Worthing FC are saddened to hear of the news that someone closely linked to My University Hospitals Sussex has recently passed away, and that the planned match between Premier League Legends and Non-league legends scheduled for July 9 at Woodside Road is now postponed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Anyone who purchased tickets for this event can expect a full refund within five working days.