A Premier League Legends XI were due to play against a team of Non League Legends at Woodside Road on Sunday, July 9.
Proceeds from the match would have gone to My University Hospital Sussex, a charity dedicated to local hospitals across Sussex.
However, the planned exhibition match has now been postponed, due to the death of someone linked closely with the charity.
An official club statement read: “Worthing FC are saddened to hear of the news that someone closely linked to My University Hospitals Sussex has recently passed away, and that the planned match between Premier League Legends and Non-league legends scheduled for July 9 at Woodside Road is now postponed.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Anyone who purchased tickets for this event can expect a full refund within five working days.
“We look forward to working with this excellent charity again in the future.”