Police are investigating after a stranger reportedly asked a schoolgirl if she wanted a lift home in Worthing.

A child is said to have been ‘approached by a man’ along Mansfield Road around 3.50pm on Thursday (January 12). He allegedly asked her to get in his car for a lift home and ‘was very persistent’.

A Worthing school subsequently sent an email to parents and carers on Thursday evening, which read: “Please can you discuss safety with your child. If you have any information directly related to the incident please can you contact the police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police confirmed it was ‘aware of this report’, adding that ‘extensive enquiries have been carried out’.

Sussex Police confirmed it was ‘aware of this report’, adding that ‘extensive enquiries have been carried out’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “We have been unable to trace the vehicle reported at this time. Officers are making arrangements to visit the informant to provide reassurance.

“In the meantime, we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity online or via 101, or in an emergency, always dial 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad