Temporary traffic lights remain in place four days after an incident involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A283 in West Sussex.

A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch on A283 Washington Road last Thursday (November 17).

The road was closed both ways, between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road, after the incident at Wiston around 9am.

In a statement on Monday afternoon (November 21), a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Since the incident and initial road closure, the road has been reopened to one lane of traffic.

Police said officers remain at the scene of the A283 incident to support the road closure while partner agencies work to clear the route. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Temporary traffic lights are in place for the safety of both the public and workforce while investigations continue to assess damage to the embankment, which is adjacent to the carriageway.

“Road users are asked to please take a different route, if possible, or allow extra time for their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Have you read?: The festive countdown is on as Worthing turns on its Christmas lights

Advertisement Hide Ad