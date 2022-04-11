Armed officers responded to the incident in Worthing town centre on Sunday, March 13.

It happened in Chapel Road, close to Liverpool Road, around 4.45pm, and saw a 13-year-old boy taken to hospital having sustained wounds to his torso. He has since been discharge, police said.

Following police enquiries, which included CCTV trawls, witness statements and drone searches, a total of seven youths were arrested.

Children charged in connection with Worthing stabbing

Two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy, all from Worthing, were arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said, they have been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on April 22.

A third 14-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public. He has been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on April 2, police added.

Another 14-year-old boy, from Littlehampton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public. He remains released under investigation, police said.

Police added that a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy both from Littlehampton were both released without charge.

They cannot be named for legal reasons, and the public are reminded that identifying any of the suspects or speculating about the circumstances could jeopardise the right to a fair trial.

Chief inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, district commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we continue to work with partner agencies and the local community to prevent and detect youth violence, and to take robust action against offenders.

“This remains an active investigation, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Abacus.”