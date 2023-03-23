A 15-year-old boy from Worthing was taken into police custody after a video went viral on social media of a teenager being detained.

The video, which has been watched on Twitter more than four million times, appears to show two civilian security staff in Chichester detaining a person in a shop in Chichester on Wednesday (March 22).

Sussex Police released a statement on Wednesday evening, confirming that ‘urgent enquiries’ were ongoing.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff this afternoon,” the police statement read.

"Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation. A shop worker also reported being assaulted.

"Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.”

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old-boy from Chichester were ‘arrested by police on suspicion of assault’.

A spokesperson added: "They remain in police custody pending urgent enquiries, supported by appropriate adults. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

National health and beauty retailer Superdrug confirmed the incident happened in its Chichester store.

They said female staff were assaulted during the incident. A statement read: “This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police.

"Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression. The store remains closed due to damage caused.”

Chichester District Council also issued a statement, stating that no council staff were involved in the incident.

It read: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Chichester city today and we want to clarify that no Chichester District Council staff were involved.”

