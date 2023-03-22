Tickets have sold out for the visit of Manchester United Legends to Worthing this weekend.

Wes Brown won every domestic competition during his 15 years at Manchester United, including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and two UEFA Champions League wins. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Some star names are set to feature in a match between legends of Manchester United and Worthing on Sunday (March 26).

Tickets have sold out for the much-anticipated charity game, with more than 3,000 people expected to watch the action at Worthing’s Woodside Road on Sunday, March 26. All proceeds from the game will be going to Deafkidz International – a small Brighton-based charity, dedicated to the safeguarding and protection of deaf children and young people worldwide.

Wes Brown, David May, Lee Martin and Keith Gillespie were the first Manchester United players confirmed to be playing, before the full teams were revealed by Worthing Football Club on its website on March 10.

Paul Crane, general manager at Worthing Football Club, helped to organise the event after the club was asked to host the game by ex-footballer John Price.

Paul said: “John, who works in the NHS, has been instrumental in connecting DeafKidz International with us to host their football game.

“John plays with the England Veterans and knows some of the players from Man United. They’ve done this a couple of times and hosted a similar event in Hastings.”

Paul said the event is ‘fantastic for the town’ and there has been ‘unbelievable demand’.

"We’re a sell-out, so that’s brilliant,” Paul said. “It also gives players from the past the chance to come back to the ground and play against ex-Champions League players and winners.

"We look forward to seeing them all again. It’s an unbelievable experience for all those taking part in the game.

"We are very fortunate and we appreciate being approached to host it. It will be a great day out for people.”

The Manchester Utd squad will include Nick Culkin, Russell Beardsmore, Ben Thornley, Danny Simpson, Chris Casper, Danny Webber and Luke Chadwick. Additionally there will be guest appearances from former Sunderland and England full back Michael Gray, former Aston Villa and England midfielder Lee Hendrie and Wes Morgan, a Premier League title winning captain with Leicester City.

Worthing Legends, meanwhile, will be spearheaded by the management team of Keith Rowley, Sammy Donnelly and Mick Fogden.

The club said: “There will be lots of familiar faces on show, particularly for those that followed the club in the 90s/early 2000s, none more so than all time record appearance holder Mark Knee, who made 462 appearances for the club between 1998-2014.”

Tickets for the VIP experience at Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club have also now sold out

Paul said: “We are partnering with them to make sure it’s a successful day.

