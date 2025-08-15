Brilliant footage shows the Red Arrows soaring across the Sussex sky, with more displays on the way.

Fantastic footage shows the Red arrows soaring across the Sussex sky at Eastbourne Air Show on August 13.

Alun Sambrook captured the footage with his Samsung Galaxy A16 phone and posted it to social media.

Another of Alun’s clips shows the Red Arrows forming a love heart in the sky to the applause and cheers of spectators.

The Red Arrows from a love heart at Eastbourne Air Show, Sussex. | Alun Sambrook

Where and when can I see the Red Arrows next?

Eastbourne Air Show is a four-day event, continuing until August 17, with the Red Arrows scheduled to perform a display at 16:30 on August 15, August 16 and August 17.

Military Airshows have published the Red Arrows’ Eastbourne Air Show flight path to their website.

Red Arrows - Eastbourne Display - August 15, 16 and 17

1. 504659N 0015024W BOURNEMOUTH - 4.11pm

2. 504036N 0014839W S OF BOURNEMOUTH - 4.13pm

3. 504318N 0010639W NETTLESTONE POINT - 4.18pm

4. 504411N 0001058W S OF BRIGHTON - 4.25pm

5. 505257N 0000211E NE OF LEWES - 4.28pm

6. 504928N 0001014E NW OF WILMINGTON - 4.29pm

7. 504531N 0001727E EASTBOURNE DISPLAY - 4.30pm

8. 504133N 0002438E OVERSEA - 4.54pm

9. 504659N 0015024W BOURNEMOUTH - 5.18pm