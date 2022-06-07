Eastbourne man charged with 'beating an emergency worker'

The Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were flagged down by a member of the public who said a man was ‘believed to be intoxicated and acting strangely’ in Bolton Road around 2.30pm yesterday (June 6), Sussex Police said.

According to police, the PCSOs made efforts to engage with the man but he ‘reacted angrily’ and further support was called to help.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more officers attempted to detain the man in Terminus Road and search for any offensive weapons. A police spokesperson said during this ‘a hostile crowd gathered and both officers were assaulted suffering minor injuries’.

Police assaulted in Eastbourne

The man – Benjamin Thomas, of Elms Avenue – was arrested ‘on suspicion of two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker’ and taken into custody, police say.

Thomas was charged with both offences and released on unconditional bail. He will appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 20, according to police.