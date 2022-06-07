Eastbourne group says Dotto Train schedule is ‘disappointing’

The letter from FES to Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “It was brilliant to see Dotto finally operating today (Saturday, May 28) after a long absence.

“But how disappointing that Stagecoach has limited its operating time even more than usual despite Karey, Gaynor, Councillor Smart and Councillor Babarinde being assured by James Third of Stagecoach that it would run an extended timetable this year. Christmas and Halloween was also mentioned.”

The Dotto will run from May 28 – September 4.

The Dotto Train passes Carpet Gardens on Eastbourne seafront. Photo by Stephen Curtis

FES said the schedule is 'such a waste'.

The group said, “Don’t Stagecoach realise that Dotto is a valuable tourist attraction for Eastbourne? It is enjoyed by people of all ages and enables people to enjoy the sea front from one end to the other, encouraging people to visit Holywell through to the Harbour.

“Any accommodation owner will tell you April, May and September are busy months for visitors.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said, “When they say ‘Stagecoach has limited its operating time even more than usual’ they are incorrect. We're running the same operating season as we have for each of the six years before the pandemic.

"Weekends and bank holidays from the end of May and every day from the end of June through to the start of September, this ensures Dotto is available throughout the entire peak summer season.”

Cllr Margaret Bannister said, “I’m delighted that Stagecoach has confirmed the Dotto Train will run every day from June to September.

“It will be available throughout the summer season and the entirety of the school holidays.

“Many thousands of people, residents and visitors, will enjoy riding on it over the coming months.

“It is also important to note that the timetable is a commercial decision for Stagecoach, not the council.”

The Dotto will run along the seafront every weekend from May 28 then every day from June 25 until September 4. Dotto will not operate from 18-21 August due to Airbourne.

For more information and details of dates/times the Dotto is running, go to: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-east/dotto-train