Wealden bin strike: GMB says 'misery will continue' if negotiations keep failing

Bin strikes have been going on for five weeks now in Wealden. Most recently, there were arrests on the picket line and talks broke down with offers being rejected and no agreement being reached.

Now GMB has said, “Biffa’s continued refusal to negotiate with GMB will see Wealden residents’ bin misery continue for the foreseeable future.”

A spokesperson for GMB said, “We are extremely disappointed to hear that Biffa management have turned down the offer from Maria Caulfield MP to chair a meeting aimed at finding a solution to the ongoing refuse dispute in Wealden.

Bin strikes in Wealden

“The offer was made by the MP for Lewes to chair a meeting either in Westminster or locally but was rejected by Biffa MD Roger Edwards just under two weeks after ACAS led talks broke down, with Biffa placing a final offer on the table and walking away from any further discussions in the midst of negotiations.”

A statement from Ms Caulfield said, “I am extremely disappointed that Biffa do not want to return to the negotiating table with myself as an impartial chair to facilitate a meeting. I have offered to clear my diary and host a meeting in Westminster or in the constituency on any day this week, and despite the GMB accepting this, Biffa do not want to continue to negotiate.”

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said, “This refusal by Biffa to meet to negotiate with GMB leaves our members little choice but to carry on with the dispute.

“Not only does not taking up Maria Caulfield’s offer not make any sense at all, but together with their closing down the ACAS led talks, Biffa are obviously insisting that they have made a final offer says clearly to everyone that they don’t care about the residents or their employees if it means our profit margins are going to be affected.

“We have seen Biffa repeat the same offer countless times, occasionally they insert and change the words ‘bonus’ for one off payments, or ‘consolidated’ and even ‘minimal increase’, but the actual headline figure for our members remains the same.

“Our members are continuing to say that this simply isn’t enough.”

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said, “Trust between us is a real issue, so GMB either suggested or accepted options to take that out of the equation, in order that the substantive issue around low pay could be the focus for both sides.

“GMB suggested that Wealden Council might like to sit in on talks themselves, so they can stop just printing the disingenuous mistruths that Biffa have been pumping out and do more for their own residents - an offer ignored to date.

“It was GMB who first floated the idea of ACAS being involved in meetings to both mediate between us and stop incorrect information being published - such things as having in writing and witnessed by ACAS that Biffa offered a five per cent minimum increase next year Biffa now being wrongly publicise as GMB members having turned down seven per cent minimum.”

To this, a Biffa spokesperson said, “The seven per cent increase is correct - five per cent plus the consolidated bonus is another two per cent.”

Mr Palmer said, “GMB were happy to have Maria Caulfield MP chair a further meeting simply because we believe that residents deserve both Biffa and GMB giving our full commitment to exploring all options to seeking a resolution.

“Clearly Biffa don’t feel the same and have made their agenda abundantly clear - by refusing to increase their offer, their aim is tied to corporate greed rather than looking after their own employees and getting residents’ bins emptied.

“Unfortunately, therefore GMB are only left with only one option and that’s to continue with the strike action past the current notice which was extended until June 25.

“Further notices for action will be submitted up to July 8 and will go beyond that if Biffa continue to ignore all attempts by GMB to settle this dispute.”

On the topic of Ms Caulfield, a spokesperson from Biffa said, “The MP’s offer of support is appreciated; however we have already entered into a conciliation process with ACAS which resulted in a constructive day of negotiations.

“The conciliation process resulted in an improved offer of a two-year deal, including a significant above-inflation rise of up to 17% this year, and a minimum of 7% next year, as well as a £600 cash lump sum, to be consolidated into the pay rate next year. The deal would bring parity with the other two councils in the East Sussex contract.

“The offer was, unfortunately, subsequently rejected by the members of the GMB. We continue to work hard to minimise the disruption to service.”

In response to allegations over Biffa walking away from negotiations, the spokesperson said, “We agreed to the ACAS conciliation process but the demands of the GMB over and above a very generous offer were unrealistic. However, the GMB agreed to put our improved offer to their members. They advised us the next day that the offer had been rejected.

“We are of course happy to continue dialogue, but we believe the offer on the table is the best we can do in terms of affordability, consistency, and fairness.

“We are concerned about our employees' financial welfare, and health and safety, as the strike continues and, of course, are doing the best we can to minimise disruption to Wealden residents.

