Eastbourne man arrested over alleged trespassing at Buckingham Palace

Officers said Connor Attridge, 28, of Pevensey Road has appeared in court after being charged with trespass on a protected site, contrary to Section 128 Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.
It is alleged that on Sunday, May 29, Attridge ‘breached the boundary’ at The Royal Mews, according to police.
A spokesperson from Metropolitan Police said, “He was arrested by police at the scene of the alleged offence and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 31.
“He was remanded until his next hearing.
"We await further details.”
The alleged incident happened ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
From Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, people across the country and commonwealth held events to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Locally there was Eastbourne Carnival 2022 and street parties.