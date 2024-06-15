Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in East Sussex this morning (Saturday, June 15), police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on A22 Hailsham Road – which remains closed, as of 10am.

"Officers were called to the incident involving a motorbike on the A22, Hailsham Road shortly after 5am this morning (June 15),” a police statement read.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Eastbourne, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“The road remains closed in both directions for investigation and recovery.”

Police are looking to ‘establish the full circumstances of the incident’, which is ‘believed to have had happened’ in the early hours of the morning.