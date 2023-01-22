Homes have been left without power after an electricity box caught fire in the Eastbourne and Seaford areas this morning (Sunday, January 22).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire in Eastbourne around 7.15am. Firefighters from Eastbourne and Seaford responded to ‘reports of an electricity box on fire’, which was ‘causing an electricity outage’.

“Two breathing apparatus wearers used 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire,” a fire service spokesperson said. “There are no reports of casualties.”

The fire service said the incident has now been handed over to UK Power Networks. According to its website, properties in the local area are still without power.

A statement read: "An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you. We estimate your power will be back on 15:30 - 16:30. We may be able to get some customers on sooner.”

At 10am, UK Power Networks said it was sending out a customer support vehicle, which can provide hot water, some hot food – or a microwave to heat your own – WIFI, charging points and on site information.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, the fire service said.

Meanwhile, an outage in Seaford has been put down a faulty piece of equipment which ‘controls the power to your home’.

The postcodes affected by the outages are: BN20 7; BN21 1; BN21 4; BN20 9; BN21 3; BN24 7; CRO 5; SW16 5.

Swimming school Eastbourne Otters wrote on Facebook: “No swimming lessons this morning, due to a power cut at Eastbourne College. Sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and we will reimburse you next term.”

St Saviour's Eastbourne, meanwhile, said the mass could not be streamed at the church this morning.

Click here for advice on how to keep safe in a power cut.

