Eastbourne RNLI volunteers called into action following reports of red flares by Sussex village

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers were paged after the coastguard received several reports of two red flares by Pevensey Bay, the service has said.

The crew was called at 9.49pm last night (Wednesday, March 29), according to the RNLI.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The crew launched the Tamar class all-weather lifeboat from Sovereign Harbour and conducted a search for signs of anyone in distress in the area the flares were sighted. Coastguard teams searched the shoreline at the same time.

"After an extensive search nothing was found and they were stood down shortly after 11pm.”

Eastbourne lifeboat entering the locks. Picture from Daniel Baldock/RNLI

One of the reports to Solent Coastguard came from Eastbourne RNLI crew member Ryan Needham who was out on the seafront when he saw the flares. Once he had called the report in he made his way to the station and was one of the crew who went out on the lifeboat.

The crew member from Eastbourne RNLI said: “I saw two red flares and knowing what they meant I called 999 and reported it to the coastguard before making my way to the station in case we were launched.”

Eastbourne RNLI’s coxswain Mark Sawyer added: "Although it appeared there was no one in danger on this occasion, those people who reported the flares to the coastguard did exactly the right thing.

"There could easily have been someone out there needing urgent assistance and although the crew didn't find anyone this time, the search provided vital training for the crew in responding to this type of call.”

