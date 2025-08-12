British Transport Police issues statement after another railway fatality reported in Sussex

British Transport Police has issued a statement after another railway fatality was reported in Sussex.

National Rail stated on its website that all lines were closed between Angmering and Brighton after the incident around midday on Monday afternoon (August 11).

An air ambulance landed in a nearby field after the incident in the Worthing area.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Officers were called at around 12.10pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The emergency services have ‘completed their work’ following the earlier incident ‘where a person was hit by a train’, according to National Rail.

This allowed all lines between Angmering and Brighton to reopen.

Whilst service recovered, trains were still subject to delays of up to an hour.

An update from Southern Rail at 4.50pm read: “Earlier today, trains were unable to run between Worthing and Hove.

“All lines have now reopened, and we are working hard to get back to our timetable.

“This task is almost complete, but we may still have some delays to trains in the area, as well as a small number of service changes and cancellations.

“We now recommend you use your normal route. However, please check a journey planner, as you may need to leave around 10-20 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.”

Services were returning to normal by 5.30pm.

This was the second tragic incident on the railway in the space of four days – with a man being struck by a train in the Worthing area on Friday night (August 8).

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called at around 20.40pm, to ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

BTP said a person – believed to be a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have been affected by the tragic incidents on the railway, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.