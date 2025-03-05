Person left with 'life-threatening injuries' after being hit by train in Sussex
Emergency services were called to the railway near Barnham station shortly after 8.30am today (March 5), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
One person was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to British Transport Police.
The police force confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Railway lines between Horsham and Chichester were blocked while emergency services attended the incident.
Southern Rail warned commuters of ‘major disruption’, with trains facing delays of up to 75 minutes.
If you've been affected by this issue, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.
