An emergerncy service crew was called to a beach in Selsey due to reports of a ‘possible ordnance’, the coastguard has said.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said it was paged to the incident at around 4.30pm on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

A spokesperson added: “On arrival we located the item on the beach and declared it safe and in fact not ordnance and removed and disposed of the item. Although, the first informants did exactly the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard.

“Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on, near, by beaches has been found to still be highly explosive.”

The 'possible ordnance' found on a beach in Selsey. Picture from Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

Anyone who comes across anything suspicious or unusual on the beach is urged to not touch it and to call the coastguard immediately.

