Police officers and fire crews responded to an incident at Lower Beach Road at 10.30am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two people were rescued from mud.

A spokesperson added: “Our wade teams were in the area carrying out a training exercise and safely rescued the two casualties using a ladder and GP lines.

People were rescued from mud in Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"No injuries were reported and fire crews left the scene at 11.30am.

"Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance."