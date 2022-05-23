Sussex Police has renewed an appeal to find Marc Stinton, 38.

Police said the incident reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

Officers initially made four arrests in connection with the incident, and they are keen to speak to Stinton, as they ‘believe he has information that could assist with their enquiries’.

Police have renewed an appeal to find Marc Stinton, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Southwick. Photo: Sussex Police

“He is known to have links to the local area in Southwick as well as in Lancing and Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed he may be residing in the Camden area of London.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact police online or by calling 01273 470101 quoting serial 55 of 26/09/2021.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”