Chichester peregrines: Cathedral’s nesting birds of prey welcome two chicks

The first chick of the year was spotted on the nest webcam early in the morning last Wednesday (May 4) – another followed later that morning and a third hatched that night.
Sadly, by Saturday (May 7) morning one of the chicks had died, while the fourth egg did not hatch.
The two remaining chicks are being well fed by their parents.
The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.
This year there are two different camera views at www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk – one of the nest and a another wide-angle view of the nest turret for flying views.
Viewers will now be able to watch the chicks all the way through to fledging.
This year’s first egg was laid, appropriately, early on the morning of Mother’s Day (March 27), with three more following on March 29, April 1 and April 3.
Both parent birds are shared the duties of brooding the four eggs, with the male, now in his second year, having learned from 2021.
The pair also had to see off intruders, in the form of peregrines, kites, buzzards and sparrowhawks.
