Chichester peregrines: Cathedral’s nesting birds of prey welcome two chicks

The first chick of the year was spotted on the nest webcam early in the morning last Wednesday (May 4) – another followed later that morning and a third hatched that night.

Sadly, by Saturday (May 7) morning one of the chicks had died, while the fourth egg did not hatch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two remaining chicks are being well fed by their parents.

The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

This year there are two different camera views at www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk – one of the nest and a another wide-angle view of the nest turret for flying views.

Viewers will now be able to watch the chicks all the way through to fledging.

This year’s first egg was laid, appropriately, early on the morning of Mother’s Day (March 27), with three more following on March 29, April 1 and April 3.

Highs and lows this week. Two chicks have hatched and are being well fed, one chick that didn’t make it and one egg that didn’t hatch. We count our blessings that we have two healthy chicks being fed by wonderful parents. Pictured is Dad bringing in the food for the two chicks. Photograph by David Shaw Wildlife.

Both parent birds are shared the duties of brooding the four eggs, with the male, now in his second year, having learned from 2021.

The pair also had to see off intruders, in the form of peregrines, kites, buzzards and sparrowhawks.