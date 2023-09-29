Date announced for Eastbourne solar farm consultation
The public consultation on the proposed Suncoast Solar Farm, which could be installed on land west and east of the East Coastway railway line, will take place in the court room in Eastbourne Town Hall in Grove Road from 2pm-7pm on Tuesday, October 3.
It is estimated that the farm would have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power more than 6,400 houses annually and offset approximately 3,800 tonnes of CO2 a year.
The plans had been criticised by a resident and the town’s Green Party with the political group arguing that fitting solar panels to roofs would achieve the same benefits without the upheaval and potential effects on the landscape.
A resident also claimed that they thought the solar farm would be an eyesore and questioned the development’s proposed location, its impact on the nearby ecosystem, and how it would affect local property prices.
Last month Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell also questioned the visual impact that the proposed solar farm may have on the area after she met with representative from the company behind the plan, Low Carbon.
If the application is successful construction will not start until the summer of 2025 at the earliest, the MP said.
The submission deadline for feedback is Tuesday, October 10.
A Low Carbon spokesperson explained that the proposals for the site will include solar panels and battery storage facilities, as well as considerable areas for landscape planting and ecological enhancements.
Low Carbon said it is also developing a package of measures designed to directly benefit the surrounding local community, and will be consulting with local residents to ensure they meet their needs.
Stakeholder manager at Low Carbon Beverley Rodbard‑Hedderwick said: “We are looking forward to meeting with residents as part of the public consultation process to gain valuable insights and feedback, ensuring that our plans align with the community's vision for a sustainable future in Eastbourne.
"The Suncoast project can help provide clean, affordable electricity for local residents and play a vital role in supporting the government’s ambition to increase the UK’s solar capacity from 14GW to 70GW by 2035."