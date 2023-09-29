Date announced for Eastbourne solar farm consultation

A date has been confirmed for when a public consultation will take place regarding a new proposed solar farm in Eastbourne.

The public consultation on the proposed Suncoast Solar Farm, which could be installed on land west and east of the East Coastway railway line, will take place in the court room in Eastbourne Town Hall in Grove Road from 2pm-7pm on Tuesday, October 3.

It is estimated that the farm would have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power more than 6,400 houses annually and offset approximately 3,800 tonnes of CO2 a year.

The proposed site location plan in Eastbourne. Picture from Low Carbon

A resident also claimed that they thought the solar farm would be an eyesore and questioned the development’s proposed location, its impact on the nearby ecosystem, and how it would affect local property prices.

If the application is successful construction will not start until the summer of 2025 at the earliest, the MP said.

The submission deadline for feedback is Tuesday, October 10.

Land where the solar farm could be developed. Picture from a resident

A Low Carbon spokesperson explained that the proposals for the site will include solar panels and battery storage facilities, as well as considerable areas for landscape planting and ecological enhancements.

Low Carbon said it is also developing a package of measures designed to directly benefit the surrounding local community, and will be consulting with local residents to ensure they meet their needs.

Stakeholder manager at Low Carbon Beverley Rodbard‑Hedderwick said: “We are looking forward to meeting with residents as part of the public consultation process to gain valuable insights and feedback, ensuring that our plans align with the community's vision for a sustainable future in Eastbourne.

