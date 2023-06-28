NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Fish found dead at Worthing’s Brooklands Park

A number of fish have been found dead in a lake at a West Sussex beauty spot.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST

The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park on Tuesday (June 27) comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location.

It also comes nearly one year after a heatwave killed more than 50 fish in Brooklands Lake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Environment Agency issued a statement on Wednesday (June 28).

Most Popular
The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park on Tuesday (June 27) comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location. Photo: Google MapsThe latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park on Tuesday (June 27) comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location. Photo: Google Maps
The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park on Tuesday (June 27) comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson said: “We have received further reports of dead fish at Brooklands Lake, and we are liaising with the local council on future management of the lake.

“Anyone who spots an environmental pollution incident, including fish in distress, should call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060.”

Worthing Borough Council has been approached for comment.

Have you read?: Worthing launderettes fire caused by clothes 'out of the tumble dryer'

Worthing could become 'greenest town on south coast' thanks so new urban planting scheme

Secret to living to a ripe old age? 'Finding a lovely man,' says Eunice, 100

Related topics:Environment AgencyWorthing Borough Council