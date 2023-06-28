A number of fish have been found dead in a lake at a West Sussex beauty spot.

The latest discovery at Worthing’s Brooklands Park on Tuesday (June 27) comes just two months after a 'pollution incident' caused the death of dozens of fish and eels in the same location.

It also comes nearly one year after a heatwave killed more than 50 fish in Brooklands Lake.

The Environment Agency issued a statement on Wednesday (June 28).

A spokesperson said: “We have received further reports of dead fish at Brooklands Lake, and we are liaising with the local council on future management of the lake.

“Anyone who spots an environmental pollution incident, including fish in distress, should call our 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060.”