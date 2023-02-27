Eastbourne has seen the sixth-worst decline in bathing water quality in the UK, according to a recent study.

The research from SEO marketing agency Reboot investigated which water companies have had the most sewage spills as well as examining levels of faecal indicators (E. Coli (EC) and Intestinal Enterococci (IE)) in the ocean to conclude which regions of the UK have the best and worst water quality.

Eastbourne had a Bathing Water Quality Degradation Score of 87.30. In comparison, Brighton and Hove has seen the worst decline in bathing water quality in the UK with a score of 98.50.

The study shows that in Eastbourne there was a 115.15 per cent change in average EC count (95th percentile), between 2017-2019 and 2020-2022, and a 148.97 per cent change in average IE count (95th percentile) in the same period.

Eastbourne seafront

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt said: "The responsibility for any decline in beach water quality is the responsibility of Southern Water. The company’s frequent discharges of sewage along our precious coastline are a disgrace and must stop.

"In Eastbourne, one of our greatest natural assets is the sea and it is unacceptable that Southern Water’s actions are harming the quality of our bathing water for swimmers and tourists.

"That is why we passed a council motion last year holding Southern Water to account for the effects of its sewage discharges and calling on the company to apologise to residents, businesses and visitors."

Southern Water has been contacted for a comment.

