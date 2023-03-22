Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne is the second ‘sunniest’ place in the country – here is the town that came out on top

Eastbourne is the second ‘sunniest’ place in the country, according to a new study.

By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT

The 2023 Great British Sunshine Index from Comparethemarket reveals the ‘sunniest’ destinations in the country based on metrics including the average daily summer sunshine hours, average temperatures and average rainfall.

Reading takes the overall top spot with the highest average summer temperatures and a index score of 87.7/100.

A spokesperson from Comparethemarket said: “For those seeking sun and sea, Eastbourne is the ideal place to visit. The seaside town came second overall with an index score of 67.8 and came joint-top for average daily hours of sunshine with 11.7 hours. With these hours of sunshine, you’ll likely be able to enjoy lovely long days at the beach.”

Most Popular
People enjoying the weather on Eastbourne seafront (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Bognor Regis features on the list at fifth with a score of 54.3 while Hastings is sixth with 54.1.

In July 2021, My Favourite Voucher Codes said Eastbourne was behind Bognor Regis and the Isle of Wight in regards to hours of sunshine annually.

