Eastbourne resident ‘absolutely shocked’ to find pavement ripped up

An Eastbourne resident said it’s a ‘disgrace’ that paving slabs have been replaced with tarmac on a street in Meads.

Peter Horne, of College Road, said last month (April 22) that from the Furness Road end of College Road until where it meets Blackwater Road, the paving slabs have been replaced with tarmac.

He said, “I was absolutely shocked that the pavement of paving slabs was re-laid. I saw nothing wrong with the paving slabs – yes a few were broken but they were not uneven.

The paving slabs were ripped up. Photo by Peter Horne. SUS-220427-122809001

“I find it a disgrace that rather than replacing the broken slabs they’ve just lifted them up and laid tarmac.

“I really don’t know what’s going wrong in Eastbourne or with the council – I’d love to hear what they were thinking, as you can see most of the slabs removed are in perfect condition.

“I would not be surprised if they are used elsewhere to make another area look better than in College Road.

“We weren’t given any warning this was going to happen. It just seems like a big waste of money because they all seemed fine and safe. There was nothing wrong with it in the first place.”

The paving slabs were replaced with tarmac. Photo by Peter Horne. SUS-220427-122819001

East Sussex County Council is in charge of what happens to the pavements in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson said, “East Sussex Highways are currently undertaking work in College Road, Eastbourne to repair the footpaths and replace paving slabs with tarmac.

“These footpaths were a mixture of paving slabs and tarmac creating a variable and uneven surface. In addition, paving slabs can move and crack causing trip hazards.

“Replacing them with a consistent tarmac surface ensures a safer environment for pedestrians.

“The work is due to be completed by May 20.”