Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
34 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Eastbourne’s Treebourne urges residents to help look after trees that were planted last year

Eastbourne planting project Treebourne has asked residents to help volunteers look after trees that were planted in 2022.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT

The trees are on the slope behind the Old Ratton estate, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

EBC said: “The trees have had a challenging start due to the long drought we experienced last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteers will be clearing around trees and picking up any errant tree guards. Lots of tools will be available to borrow. Gloves, long sleeves and sturdy shoes are recommended.”

Most Popular
The view over Eastbourne from Butts Brow
The view over Eastbourne from Butts Brow
The view over Eastbourne from Butts Brow

Residents have been urged to join the group anytime between 9am-12pm on Saturday, March 25. There will be a hot drink and biscuit break at around 10.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The meeting point is at the top of Old Mansion Close at 9am.

The spokesperson added: “If you are coming later, the planting site is through the alleyway.”

Treebourne, which has planted more than 17,000 trees, aims to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Woman in her 70s assaulted at 2p machines in Eastbourne Pier arcade

Properties for sale in Eastbourne: Town centre block of flats listed for sale for more than £1 million

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne father collapses after attending wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour

ResidentsVolunteersGloves