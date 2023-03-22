Eastbourne’s Treebourne urges residents to help look after trees that were planted last year

Eastbourne planting project Treebourne has asked residents to help volunteers look after trees that were planted in 2022.

The trees are on the slope behind the Old Ratton estate, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

EBC said: “The trees have had a challenging start due to the long drought we experienced last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Volunteers will be clearing around trees and picking up any errant tree guards. Lots of tools will be available to borrow. Gloves, long sleeves and sturdy shoes are recommended.”

The view over Eastbourne from Butts Brow

Residents have been urged to join the group anytime between 9am-12pm on Saturday, March 25. There will be a hot drink and biscuit break at around 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting point is at the top of Old Mansion Close at 9am.

The spokesperson added: “If you are coming later, the planting site is through the alleyway.”

Treebourne, which has planted more than 17,000 trees, aims to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad