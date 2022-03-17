The energy price cap rise of 54% means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Mid Susses have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

READ THIS: Mid Sussex areas where coronavirus infections rose the fastest in the past week.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

1. Haywards Heath West 36.6% of homes in Haywards Heath West have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield 40.6% of homes in Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Burgess Hill East 45.6% of homes in Burgess Hill East have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. East Grinstead Central & North 48.4% of homes in East Grinstead Central & North have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales