Councillor Sean MacLeod says he has been facing abuse throughout the flooding and road closures in Newhaven.

Currently, flooding has largely subsided at The Flying Fish pub on Denton Road, but they are still in the process of pumping water out. A total of 10 properties have flooded, and the emergency services managed to save a further 12 from flood damage, according to Cllr MacLeod.

He adds that sewage has become an issue for the area, with a number of spills around Denton. He says: “Denton Road was supposed to be clean of sewage on Friday but as yet it's still to be cleared, this had delayed the reopening of the road.”

Resident’s frustrations at the long road closures on the A26 and the flooding in Denton has meant that Liberal Democrat Cllr MacLeod has been facing an increase in abusive messages from people blaming him for the disruption.

Denton floods, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) attend the scene.

He said: “I get that some abuse is part of being a councillor, and most of the time we have thick skin to it. But this week got me as I physically had run myself into the ground for the community and to be called names and blamed for things way beyond my control, like the closing of the A26, it run me down. Especially as I had just spent 16 hours manning the community centre and delivering sandbags to stop people's homes flooding.”

While residents were struggling with flooding homes and the emergency services were draining water, Cllr MacCleod was supporting their work by delivering sandbags and manning the social centre.

He said: “The floods were an amazing team effort, but the part I played was manning the social centre with my colleague Julie Carr. I also delivered sandbags to properties, and I was constantly relaying messages from the fire services to the flooded households. It was amazing to watch how all the services come together and worked extremely hard, in what was bitterly cold conditions. I personally spent 3 days on the site helping out and I would do it again tomorrow if I had to, as I care about my community and the people that live here.”

Sewage spills in Newhaven. Photo: Sean MacLeod

Recent events have taken a toll on him, he says: “It has really made me think twice about standing. I honestly think that the community think we are paid, full-time employees of the council but actually, Lewes District council is one of the lowest-paid councillor roles in the country, and while I don't do it for the money it almost certainly puts people off standing. This week I got to a point where I was like, honestly is this worth it? You try your hardest to help people and you face abuse from a small minority and sadly despite most of the community supporting you it's the negative people that really cut through. I'm 36 and have 3 beautiful boys and I want them to live in an area they can be proud of, and it's that and the supporters that keep me going.”

