Free event offers homeowners in Chichester district advice on ​​​​​​​reducing their carbon footprint and saving money

Homeowners in Chichester district are being reminded about a special home energy efficiency event to help them make their homes more energy efficient.

Chichester District Council is running a free event for district homeowners looking to save money by making their homes more energy efficient at Chichester College on Thursday, March 30, from 6pm-8.30pm.

The event has been organised in direct response to residents’ feedback and will show people how they can reduce their carbon footprint and save money by implementing energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in their homes.

It is part of the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, which sets out how the council will reduce carbon emissions within its own operations and help local residents, businesses and organisations to reduce their carbon footprint too.

The free home energy event forms part of Chichester District Council's Climate Emergeny Action Plan

The event will consist of short presentations to provide residents with a brief overview of energy efficiency topics, from top tips to reduce energy in the home, to a summary of grants that are available.

The presentations will help signpost people to reliable information, and also help residents know where to start and how to find accredited installers.

Following the presentations there will be an opportunity to talk to heat pump and solar panel installers, one of the council’s planning officers, and find out about different types of insulation for your home.

Sara Osman, the council’s specialist environment officer, will be giving a talk on the SuperHomes Network which helps people who want to take the first steps towards making their homes more energy efficient.

She said: says: “Often people can feel overwhelmed when it comes to reducing the energy efficiency of our homes, but we hope this event will provide a clear overview and give residents the confidence to go away knowing where they can find trustworthy information.

“The event will be useful both to those on low incomes who may be eligible for the myriad of government grants available, and also homeowners who want to retrofit their properties but just don’t know where to start.

"It will also be of interest to landlords and their tenants, who may be able to access government grants to reduce costs to the landlord for energy efficiency improvements.”

After a series of short talks, there will be the opportunity to speak with the experts present and ask questions.

The event is completely free of charge, and there is no need to book a place.

People are encouraged to travel to the event by low carbon means where they can, and for those cycling there are bike racks on campus.

Please consider car sharing if you need to drive to the event.

Anyone intending to park on the college campus can pay for parking after 3pm on the Just Park app using the Non E-Permit Holders code: 809648.

The event programme includes: a welcome and introduction; home energy efficiency ‘top tips’; insulating your property; heating your home – solar and heat pumps; home retrofit and SuperHomes; planning and retrofit; putting it into practice – a resident’s journey (a short film); grants and funding; and an update on Chichester District Council’s Climate Action Plan.

Following the presentations, there will then be an hour for members of the public to ask questions of the experts.

