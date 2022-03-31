Simon Wilkins, 55, of Lewes Road, said the A272 has been ‘collecting litter in great proportion’ over the past six months, particularly on the stretch between his home and Scaynes Hill.

Simon, who is a headhunter recruiter for the house building sector, said he told the District Council last year that litter was ‘mounting up’ and being strewn along verges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he contacted them again this January to complain that the rubbish problem had still not been sorted.

Simon Wilkins picking up litter near his Haywards Heath home on the A272. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2203311.

“They said ‘sorry, we’re not doing it anymore – we’ve assessed the road and it doesn’t meet our health and safety guidelines’,” said Simon.

He said the litter problem starts on the 40mph section and continues into the 50mph zone that goes to Scaynes Hill where the speed limit then drops to 30mph.

“What they’re saying is that the 50 mph zone particularly is too dangerous because there’s not enough safety verges or exit routes for their personnel,” he said.

Simon said there are laybys on the road where he thinks people could park vehicles and said some of the verges are ‘two or three meters wide’.

“I really don’t understand it,” he said.

“It’s going to get worse and worse unless something is done,” Simon added, saying that the litter is a mix of things including takeaway items, building materials and food wrappers.

Simon feels that litter on roads is a problem in the wider area too, pointing to Lindfield as an example where voluntary collectors pick up rubbish.

He said he is pleased residents pick up litter voluntarily but feels the local authority should be the ones to do the job.

He asked: “If they’re saying it’s not safe for them to operate with all their kit and Hi Vis and all the rest of it, then how are they expecting volunteers or community litter pickers to do the same?”

Simon said he and his wife have lived in the area for about 20 years.

“In all that time it’s always been managed and well maintained but we now find ourselves in a situation where the litter isn’t being collected,” he said.

“We’re left in a bit of a mess, literally.”

Simon is also concerned about the local wildlife and environment, and expressed disappointment with people who litter.

“I think it’s just a general lack of any regard to have a clean and tidy Great Britain as it once was,” he said.

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.