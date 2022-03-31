Haywards Heath ‘wacky racers’ join fellow driving enthusiasts on fundraiser to Monte Carlo

Billy Reynolds and Janet Kay, who are encouraging other like-minded people to join the fun, are set to drive a car worth less than £500 over 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy.

Inspired by the classic Paramount film, this world-famous, three-day rally challenges car enthusiasts to take on the challenge and take part in a variety of amusing tasks along the way for points and prizes.

The next Monte Carlo or Bust Rally will be in June this year. Picture: Monte Carlo or Bust.

“We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn’t miss a beat,” said Billy.

“We’re back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Haywards Heath to join us on another amazing adventure,” he said.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK,” Billy added.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice and share their progress with supporters via live GPS tracking.

The event will see more than 100 British bangers celebrate the end of travel restrictions related to the Covid pandemic by visiting some of Europe’s most exciting locations.

Participants in the 2019 event raised over £150,000 for UK charities.

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place in June 2022.

