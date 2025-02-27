Government approval for the expansion of London Gatwick has been welcomed by unions Unite and GMB.

Unite, which represents 7,000 workers at the airport, said the expansion should boost highly skilled, well-paid, unionised jobs.

Unite believes that expansions at Gatwick and Heathrow should be fully coordinated with a direct move to minimise the carbon impact by investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

SAF has the potential to cut aviation emissions by up to 80 per cent and is a critical component of the UK’s strategy to achieve net-zero targets.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite welcomes the announcement of the expansion of Gatwick but it needs to come with guarantees of well paid, unionised jobs and proper facilities for workers.

“It is also ever more urgent with every airport expansion that we ensure domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset carbon emissions and meet the government’s own targets on net zero.”

The expansion of Gatwick is projected in boost the UK economy by an additional £1 billion a year and create 14,000 jobs across the country.

Unite is the airport’s major union and secured an average pay rise of 8.3 per cent for more than 4,600 workers employed by 11 different companies during 2024.

Unite regional coordinating officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The expansion of Gatwick is good news for the airport’s workers and for jobs in the local community.

“However, it must include investment in staff facilities, such as dilapidated crew rooms.

“There also needs to be planning to ensure that workers can get to and from the airport, including adequate car parking for the thousands of extra staff the expansion will bring.”

Declan MacIntyre, GMB organiser, added: “Today's announcement from the Secretary of State clearing 'a path' to Gatwick Airport’s expansion is very welcome.

“Thousands of workers across the region depend on the airport for their jobs and livelihoods.

“GMB looks forward to working with Gatwick Airport Limited, and employers operating in Gatwick, to make sure high quality, unionised jobs are at the heart of the construction and operation of an expanded airport.”