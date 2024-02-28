Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The groups were outside the Sandman Hotel on Wednesday morning as the examination process by the Planning Inspectorate started on the airport’s £2.2 billion planning application.

If the planning application goes ahead, it could see an increase the airport operations to around 80m passengers per annum (from 46.6m in 2019) with over 390,000 aircraft movements p.a. (up from 280,000 in 2018/19).

CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions), Extinction Rebellion, local residents, and Safe Landing – a group for climate concerned aviation workers were all represented at the protest in Crawley.

Protestors outside the Sandman Hotel in Crawley. Picture: Mark Dunford

You can watch what each group had to say in the video above.

Extinction Rebellion moored the iconic XR Pink Boat in front of the venue with banners reading 'Fewer Flights Not More' and 'Flying To Extinction' and are accompanied by drummers from XR Rhythms. Another banner reading 'Flight Reductions Not Airport Expansion' was stretched across the dual carriageway outside.

Jonathan Essex, Green group leader on Surrey County Council, also spoke at the protest. He said: “Gatwick should not be competing with Heathrow to be the UK's biggest climate polluter whilst claiming its climate impacts are insignificant. Instead the Government should put a moratorium on airport expansion and establish a framework to limit demand for air travel, as called for by the UK’s official climate change advisors. Airport expansion is completely at odds with the climate emergency. Gatwick's plans are greenwash of the highest order”.

Speakers from each party had their say on why the plans for the expansion is not good for climate change, noise and local infrastructure.

Protester John Blewett. Picture: Mark Dunford

“It was good to see such strong feelings outside the hearing. Residents have made the effort to reach this hotel that is difficult to access by public transport", said Sally Pavey, chair of CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey, and Kent.

“If this application to build a new runway is permitted, it will have a devastating impact on both people’s lives and the environment. That is why it is so important that CAGNE are here – not just today, but every day of the hearing, with our qualified team of Kings Council, plus surface transport, aviation noise and air quality expert team, as well as supporting NGO’s tackling the subject of Jet Zero and the environmental destruction of our planet.

“This fight is not over until the Secretary of State for Transport makes his decision. Whatever political party will be in power then, come elections, local or general, we hope that residents here today will reflect their feelings when it comes to the ballot box and the impact that aviation is having on our planet.

“We could not have put together such a strong team, acting for communities and the planet, if residents had not put their hands deep in their pockets and donated to CAGNE.”

The climate and environment activists have moored the iconic XR Pink Boat in front of the venue with banners reading 'Fewer Flights Not More' and 'Flying To Extinction' and are accompanied by drummers from XR Rhythms. Another banner reading 'Flight Reductions Not Airport Expansion' is stretched across the dual carriageway outside. Picture: Mark Dunford