Crawley’s MP Peter Lamb hopes ‘action will now be taken to protect communities’ following the approval of Gatwick airport’s £2.2 billion second runway plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter of approval for the project on Sunday, September 21, and it expected the plans will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.

It is expected to be ready by 2030, but the Transport Secretary says it could be ready for the summer of 2029 – before the next General Election.

The original target date was the 2025 summer season, but Covid put expansion plans on hold.

But there is environmental impacts and campaign groups such as CAGNE, GACC and Friends of the Earth have voiced their opposition to the decision.

Mr Lamb, who has published a longer piece on his own website with his thoughts on Gatwick expansion, says he can see the benefits and the issues with the plans.

“The expansion of Gatwick Airport will generate economic growth for the UK,” he said.

"However, that growth comes with challenges, both environmental and those specific to the locality, particularly around transport and housing.

"I have been raising these issues with ministers since before the General Election and I very much hope that action will now be taken to protect communities from the consequences of this decision.”