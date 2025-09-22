'Profoundly irresponsible' - Campaign group express ‘deep disappointment and alarm’ at approval of Gatwick airport's runway plans

The Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) has expressed ‘deep disappointment and alarm’ at Secretary of State’s decision to approve Gatwick Airport’s Development Consent Order (DCO) for the expansion of its Northern Runway.

The privately-financed £2.2 billion project will see the airport’s emergency runway moved 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

The new runway is expected to add 14,000 jobs and as much as £1bn in extra economic activity.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the scheme was a ‘no brainer’ for economic growth when publishing the 107-page letter of approval.

GACC says the decision paves the way for a second operational runway in all but name, with the potential to increase Gatwick’s annual flight numbers by over 55,000 — significantly expanding the airport’s capacity and environmental footprint.

Peter Barclay, Chair of GACC, said: “This is a profoundly irresponsible decision that flies in the face of climate science, environmental evidence, and the interests of local communities. Expanding Gatwick Airport at a time when the UK is legally bound to reduce emissions is a betrayal of future generations.

“This flawed decision prioritises short-term commercial interests over the long-term environmental and social costs. It will worsen noise pollution, traffic congestion, and carbon emissions — all in an area already under pressure.”

GACC and other environmental and community groups provided extensive evidence during the DCO examination process outlining the damaging consequences of the scheme, including:

- A significant increase in annual carbon emissions

- Intensified aircraft noise over hundreds of communities across Surrey, Sussex, and Kent - Risks gridlocking on overstretched road and rail networks

- Contradictions with the UK’s legally binding climate commitments under the Climate Change Act and the Paris Climate Agreement

Mr Barclay added: “The Government has ignored the evidence of its own planning inspectorate and dismissed the concerns of thousands of residents. GACC will continue to fight for a sustainable future, not one dictated by unsustainable airport expansion.”

CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) and Friends of the Earth have also released statements against the decision to approve the plans.

Stewart Wingate, VINCI Airports Managing Director for United Kingdom and former Gatwick CEO, said: “After a lengthy and rigorous planning process, we welcome the Government's approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use, ahead of the expected deadline.

“This is another important gateway in the planning process for this £2.2bn investment, which is fully funded by our shareholders and will unlock significant growth, tourism and trade benefits for London Gatwick and the UK and create thousands of jobs."