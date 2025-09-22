The Gatwick Diamond Initiative has welcomed the Government’s approval of London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway project, describing it as a milestone for regional growth and investment.

On 21 September 2025, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted planning permission for the routine use of Gatwick’s Northern Runway, following a six-month examination and years of consultation.

The project is expected to create 14,000 jobs and support an additional 100,000 flights annually by repositioning the Northern Runway 12 metres north to enable dual-runway operations.

The Northern Runway scheme is privately financed and will be delivered within the existing airport boundary, with Gatwick committing to environmental safeguards including stricter noise limits and a 54% sustainable transport mode share. The development is projected to increase passenger capacity to around 75 million by the late 2030s and contribute £1 billion annually to the regional economy.

Brett North, Chief Executive of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative | Picture: Steve Robards

Brett North, Chief Executive of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation moment. We’ve backed this plan from the start because it means jobs, growth and a stronger economy for the whole region. Businesses across the South East will benefit from better connections and more opportunities to trade around the world.”

The Gatwick Diamond Initiative played a central role in mobilising business support during the planning process, working alongside over 170 organisations that endorsed the expansion. As the regional inward investment agency, it has highlighted the runway’s role in strengthening the economic competitiveness of the South East and aligning with national ambitions for aviation resilience.

The decision is expected to enhance the Gatwick Diamond’s position as a hub for sectors such as fintech, MedTech, logistics and digital services, offering businesses increased access to global markets. The airport’s investment builds on its existing annual expenditure of £100 million across the local supply chain. It supports growth in districts such as Manor Royal, which is home to over 600 businesses.

Brett North added: “After years of global uncertainty, this sends a clear signal that our region is open for business. Investors want to see ambition backed by infrastructure - and that’s exactly what this decision delivers.”

Gatwick expects construction to begin in the coming years, with the Northern Runway entering operation by 2030. The airport will continue to work with local authorities, businesses, and stakeholders to implement the approved plans and ensure long-term benefits are realised across the region.

Alun Cornish, Managing Director Ramp and Gateways at FedEx Europe: "We welcome the Transport Secretary’s support for Gatwick’s expansion, we’ve seen firsthand how vital air cargo is to Britain’s growth - helping businesses in the South East expand overseas and tap into global markets. Air connectivity isn’t just a convenience; it’s the backbone of international trade and economic strength. "We support appropriate airport expansion to deliver economic growth to the UK, but to unlock its full potential, cargo growth must remain a priority alongside passenger flights. Air freight is critical to modern supply chains and Britain’s global standing. Policymakers must act to ensure the UK remains a trading powerhouse. We look forward to what the future holds."