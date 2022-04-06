Hellingly nursery fined £17,000 for felling trees

Following the fine, which was handed to Bunny Run Childcare Centre, Wealden District Council issued a warning to residents to check if trees are protected before they are cut down.

A council spokesperson said, “Wealden District Council prosecuted the landowners of the site in The Drive, Hellingly, after trees were cut down in 2018 despite them being subject to Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs).

“The landowners said they were unaware of the TPOs in place, which protected the woodland and trees, and claimed the trees were a danger to public safety.

“They pleaded guilty to contravention of the TPO. They were fined and also ordered to pay £7,500 in legal costs.”

During the case, recorder Ben Collins QC said it was regrettable the landowners took no steps to find out what the position was before going ahead with their actions, according to the council.

Residents have been told they can check if trees are protected by TPOs by contacting the council on 01323 443322 or via email [email protected]

The council’s portfolio holder for planning Ann Newton said, “It is imperative that people check to see if TPOs are in place.

“When these TPOs are ignored and trees are felled, we will robustly pursue those responsible for breaching the orders and issue court proceedings.