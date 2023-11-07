London Gatwick: Website where people can submit views on runway plans re-opens after closing a day early

Campaign group CAGNE has made people aware they can still put in their views about London Gatwick’s plan to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use after the planning inspectorate website was closed a day early.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A week has passed since the PINS website for submissions to oppose Gatwick Airport’s plans for a new runway was closed a day early – closed on October 28 not October 29.

"We appreciate the confusion and concern the premature closure will have caused, which it has transpired was due to a software update that affected the date setting within the representation portal. Unfortunately, Gatwick was the first project to close its representation portal following the update,” stated a PINS spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to reassure you that we are working with the Applicant to re-open the Relevant Representation period for the project to allow submission of representations by those who were unable to on Sunday, and any other person who may wish to do so. We cannot yet state when the representation period will re-open; I hope that this will be next week, however the Applicant will need to publicise this via press notices and letters which cannot occur immediately. This is to ensure that the re-opening is publicised effectively.”

London Gatwick has plans to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use. Picture: Jeffrey Milstein

On Monday (November 6) the planning inspectorate re-opened the website until 23.59pm on November 19. Registration link - https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/TR020005/register/register-have-your-say