Metrobus: Bouncing back cleaner, greener, faster and fitter - From the Manor

For many the pandemic has brought about dramatic changes to the ways we live and work. As we return to something more like normal we can, at least, take some comfort from the added protection offered by the vaccination programme and the easing of rules that has allowed businesses to re-open, for planes to take-off from Gatwick and for us all to begin to travel more freely whether for work of pleasure.

During lockdown, particularly the first lockdown, we started to rediscover our local places and we became more acutely aware of our environment and the impact we have on it. This is borne out by surveys conducted by the Manor Royal BID where businesses now rate sustainability among the top 3 most important issues for the Business District.

Metrobus are investing in hydrogen fuel cell electric buses on our high frequency Fastway services between Crawley, Manor Royal, Gatwick Airport and Horley

It is an issue we at Metrobus are also serious about.

A number of health conditions – including a variety of cancers, heart conditions and strokes to name a few – have been linked to poor air quality. Far too many people lose their lives each year because of poor air quality as have lost their lives because of COVID. A return to “normal”, therefore, is not a palatable option if we value our environment and our health.

One of the most valued parts of lockdown was the quieter streets, the sights and sounds of wildlife, and the noticeably cleaner air. We now know that road transport emissions are by far the largest contributor to poor air quality and we’ve seen growing congestion over the last decade that is not only slowing us down but literally choking us. Less than 4% of the UK’s road transport emissions are due to buses. Coming out of this crisis is an opportunity to change.

Whether you are heading to work in Manor Royal, going into town to go shopping, heading off for a day out on the train or lucky enough to be getting away for a break on a plane, our fast frequent buses can get you there quickly throughout the day – and often throughout the night too!

Buses have since been proven to be one of the safest public spaces you could have been in during the pandemic with little chance of infection being picked up on any surfaces inside the bus

During the pandemic, we raised our cleaning game significantly, bringing in hospital grade chemicals and introducing extra cleaning in our town centre to tackle common touch points throughout the day, new air filters that captured 99.9% of viruses and pathogens and hand sanitiser units – all to keep our customers and colleagues safe.

And it worked. Buses have since been proven to be one of the safest public spaces you could have been in during the pandemic with little chance of infection being picked up on any surfaces inside the bus. Our commitment to a cleaner greener future doesn’t end there. We are investing in hydrogen fuel cell electric buses on our high frequency Fastway services between Crawley, Manor Royal, Gatwick Airport and Horley, which will make them Europe’s first commercially operated hydrogen bus fleet. 54 are planned for introduction over the next year. These buses do not generate any tailpipe CO2, unlike fossil fuels, and they can reach a 270-mile range or more with zero emissions. This means the buses can continue to operate day and night without having to stop and recharge like electric buses yet they still offer the same environmental benefits.

To suit a partial or phased return to work, contactless bank cards and Apple or Google Pay can be used for Tap On Tap Off payments which get cheaper each day the more you travel in a week, up to a maximum weekly price (currently £19). No more having to decide when and where you will travel or be at a disadvantage if your plans change.

With our partners we are working hard to deliver much needed new bus priority measures that in turn will lead to even greater reliability and speed journeys up by not getting stuck in traffic. and improve facilities to enhance the passenger experience.

Among the improvements planned, as part of the Crawley Growth Programme, there will be new bus lanes, changes to road layouts, the exploration of a new “super hub” for bus stop areas in Manor Royal and other attractive measures designed to encourage people to leave their cars at home and walk, cycle or take the bus. Our message is simple: if you want to bounce back cleaner, greener, faster and fitter, why not try the bus?

