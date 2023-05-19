Edit Account-Sign Out
More than 850kg of rubbish cleared from the side of major Eastbourne road

More than 850kg of rubbish has been collected from the side of a major road in Eastbourne, the council said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th May 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:50 BST

On Friday, May 19, Eastbourne Borough Council said its Environment First team worked with colleagues from Biffa to litter pick and clear the verges along Golden Jubilee Way earlier in the week.

The spokesperson added: “A massive 860kg was collected in total between the two teams – great work from all involved.

"Let’s work together to keep our environment clean and tidy by taking rubbish home and recycling where possible.

Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne. Picture from Google MapsGolden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps
Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

"If you’ve spotted litter that needs clearing, please let us know using our website.”

A ‘big beach clean’ took place on Eastbourne seafront on Sunday, May 14, as part of the town’s Spring Water Festival.

In April it was also reported that a record amount of waste from Eastbourne households was wrongly placed in recycling bins last year, according to new figures.

