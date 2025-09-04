National Park funding provides big boost for community projects

River Rother in South Downs National Park by Jeff Travis

Training local teachers to become outdoor leaders, a citizen science project to monitor river pollution and new educational boards are among the exciting projects to benefit from a National Park fund.

A range of initiatives across Sussex and Hampshire have been awarded grant funding from the Sustainable Communities Fund (SCF). The dedicated community fund continues to go from strength to strength and is a partnership between the South Downs National Park Trust, the official independent charity for the National Park, and the South Downs National Park Authority.

Just over £4,600 was awarded to Chichester Forest School, a community interest company, to run a series of training days at Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve. The days will train local teachers, as well as upskill existing outdoor leaders, to deliver nature-based sessions to enhance wellbeing and mental health in children. There will be a special focus on nature connection in woodlands. The serene yew woods at Kingley Vale are among the oldest in Europe, dating back almost 2,000 years to when the Romans first invaded Britain.

Meanwhile, more than £3,000 was awarded to Eco Rother Action for a project to monitor sewage spills on the River Rother between Midhurst and Petersfield. Local volunteers will monitor e-coli bacteria as part of the citizen science project and the data will be supplied to the Western Sussex Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency to help them target areas of the river where their efforts are most needed. The SCF panel agreed that the initiative will support the work of other agencies to protect and maintain the river.

In the west of the National Park, £10,000 was awarded to the Hampshire Magnificent Meadows Project, run by CPRE Hampshire, to deliver a programme of engagement around helping to protect the rare chalk grassland of the South Downs. One of the reasons for the designation of the National Park, chalk grassland is often called “Europe’s rainforest in miniature” as just a tiny patch can be teeming with over 20 butterfly species and up to 40 different wildflowers. The engagement programme includes meadow management and hay-making activities with a wide cross-section of the community.

And finally, in West Sussex, just over £2,500 was awarded to Steyning and District Community Partnership to install two information boards at Steyning Memorial Playing Field. The panels will signpost visitors towards the South Downs, raising awareness of the special qualities of the National Park and provide sight-seeing information about the historic town.

Laura Sercombe, who sits on the SCF panel and is director of Landscape and Strategy at the National Park Authority, said: “There are so many wonderful community-led projects springing up across the National Park, many of them involved in wildlife conservation, providing a “natural health service” to people, climate action and creating recreational opportunities for everyone to able to enjoy this amazing National Park.

“These grassroots projects often struggle for funding and that’s where the Sustainable Communities Fund can make a huge difference. “I’m thrilled with the latest successful applications and can’t wait to see the positive outcomes from these inspiring projects.”

Admiring the views at Kingley Vale Pic by Jeff Travis

The panel will next meet in October to consider the latest applications.

For more information on the Sustainable Communities Fund and to find out about applying for a grant visit https://southdownstrust.org.uk/the-sustainable-communities-fund/