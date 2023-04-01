Residents in an area where a site in East Sussex has been chosen to house asylum seekers gathered today (Saturday, April 1) outside the premises to voice their concerns over the Home Office’s plans.

A group of people who live in the area held the public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill.

This week the Home Office announced that the Bexhill site, which used to be a prison and training centre, is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The other two sites are in Scampton, Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex.

Lisa Marchant, who organised today’s event, said: “I have lived on this estate for more than 12 years. There’s 200 residents who live here, families and lots of young children. There is a big concern on the estate and from the community that we are going to have 800 men moving into the site by September and by January 2024 we will have 1,200 men in there.

"The biggest concern for us is security, safety and also for our local amenities. Can our doctors’ surgeries cope? Can our shops cope?”

She said she and other residents have been delivering flyers outlining the Home Office’s plans, knocking on more than 200 doors. She added that a lot of people were ‘very distraught and distressed’ over the proposals.

Lisa added: “A lot of people did not know that this was happening. This is not a protest, it’s a gathering to explain to everyone how concerned we are.”

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman has released a statement on his website about the plans.

He said: “I recognise the challenges posed by the proposal to build a new accommodation centre for asylum seekers. In addition to my own numerous questions, I have received many from local stakeholders and constituents. The Home Office have committed to working with me and the wider community to address concerns and I expect all constituent questions to be answered. I am sorry for the concern that this proposal has brought.

"The proposal for Northeye is, unlike the other three English sites, not yet finalised. The contract by the landowner to sell to the Home Office only exchanged on the week commencing March 27 and there are further legal matters to be completed. The Home Office must additionally complete site and toxicology testing.

"I am told that only men will be housed in the accommodation; there will be no women and there will be no children. Countries from where the asylum seekers are fleeing are expected to include Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria in the main. A small number of asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan are also expected. Security will cover the site 24 hours per day for every day of the year. Asylum seekers will be monitored to ensure it is known who has left the site.

"There is no set curfew but asylum seekers are expected to be back on site by 11pm, with those who do not return being contacted to ascertain whereabouts.

“I have asked for Sussex Police to be funded to ensure there are additional police numbers on the ground to provide reassurance to local residents as to safety and security.”

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, revealed the plans for the three sites in the Commons this week.

The Government said it was costing £6 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotel accommodation.

Speaking about the Northeye site, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

"The proposal being looked at is for new accommodation to provide accommodation for the asylum-seekers and on-site recreation, a shop, faith and worship and some level of medical services would be available.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

2 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

3 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Event organiser Lisa Marchant. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Event organiser Lisa Marchant. Photo: staff

4 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff