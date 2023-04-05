Edit Account-Sign Out
Protestors in Telscombe call for action on rewilding the Tye

Residents and councillors marched the length of Telscombe Tye to call for an end to theenvironmental damage caused to this chalk downland by overgrazing of sheep throughout theyear.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

Over 60 residents of Telscombe, Peacehaven and Saltdean gathered on the Tye for the protest, along with local councillors and community activists. The protest was the next step in an ongoing dispute between local residents and the tenants of Stud Farm, Telscombe Village, who have commoners grazing rights to the whole of Telscombe Tye.

Lisa Hinckley, a member of The Guardians of the Tye, said: “In order to bring the Tye back to life we need Stud Farm to adhere to a basic grazing management plan to rest the land by rotating their herd and leaving it to flower and set seed in the spring and summer months.

"It just doesn’t seem fair that this amazing Chalk Grassland is benefiting one business, the tenants of Stud Farm, and residents are fed up with what appears to be a deliberate standoff. We ask that the Farm work with Telscombe Town Council and Natural England so we can make the Tye a beautiful place to walk on, while respecting their rights to graze sheep sustainably.”

Protestors gather on the Telscombe TyeProtestors gather on the Telscombe Tye
It comes following years of increasing concern of the denudation of the fragile chalkland ecosystem due to the sheep being present throughout the year. Residents have repeatedly questioned the impact on wildflowers, ground nesting birds, insects, and other species native to chalk downlands which are unable to flourish due to the constant over grazing.

Another local resident who took part in the protest said: “Our neighbouring village of Rottingdean have transformed Beacon Hill, the area around Rottingdean Windmill, by rotating when and where sheep can graze. The grassland at Beacon Hill is now rich in plant life, insects and birds, it’s a lovely place to go to for a nature trail and to enjoy recreationally. It is something the residents are totally proud of, work hard to maintain and it’s a preferred grassland area to ours which is just wrong in our view.”

The Tye is a natural chalk downland area, owned by Telscombe Council as public open space for quiet and peaceful recreation.

Stud Farm has been approached for comment.

